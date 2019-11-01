Wigan weekend weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit

The weather in Wigan this weekend is set to be mostly dull, with heavy rain and cloud.

Here’s what to expect.

Friday (1 Nov)

Friday will see heavy rain hit from 2pm onwards, turning cloudy and dry between 4pm and 6pm, before heavy rain returns throughout the rest of the evening. Maximum daytime temperature of 13C. Overnight temperature of 8C.

Saturday (2 Nov)

Saturday will begin cloudy, with heavy rain from 11am onwards. Rain will turn lighter by 2pm, but continue throughout the rest of the afternoon. Saturday evening will be cloudy, but dry. Maximum temperature of 10C. Overnight temperature of 7C.

Sunday (3 Nov)

Early Sunday morning will see heavy rain, which will ease to cloud by around 9am, turning dry throughout the rest of the morning.

Sunday afternoon will be cloudy, with light rain between 3pm and 6pm, turning cloudy and dry throughout the evening. Maximum temperature of 11C.

Overnight temperature of 7C.

The Met Office outlook for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains that “Sunday will see heavy showers around early on, perhaps brighter later.

“There will be outbreaks of rain on Monday, with some brighter spells. Turning chillier but mostly dry on Tuesday.”