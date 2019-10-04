Wigan weekend weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit as Met Office issues weather warning

The weather in Wigan is set to be mostly dull, with a mixture of cloud and heavy rain over the next few days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain to the North West, which is in place from midnight to 6pm on Sunday 6 October.

Here is a look at the weather forecast across the weekend.

Friday (4 October)

Friday is set to be a mixed bag, with rain, cloud and some sunshine. Maximum temperature of 15C.

Rain will ease off by around 1pm, with a mixture of cloud and some small sunny intervals throughout the rest of the afternoon.

This evening will be clear and dry throughout, with an overnight temperature of 10C.

Saturday (5 October)

Saturday morning will be cloudy throughout, reaching a temperature of 13C by 12pm.

The afternoon will continue to be overcast throughout, reaching its peak of 14C by 1pm.

Saturday evening will see light rain hit from 6pm onwards, turning heavy at 8pm, continuing throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 12C.

The Met Office forecast for the North West explains that Saturday will see “A dry start but mainly cloudy. The cloud will thicken through the day, with outbreaks of rain arriving during the late afternoon which will turn heavy overnight.”

Sunday (6 October)

Sunday morning will see heavy rain ease by around 10am. The temperature will reach 13C by 12pm.

Sunday afternoon will then be cloudy, before light rain hits from 4pm until around 7pm, turning cloudy but dry throughout the rest of the evening.

The temperature will reach its peak of 14C by 1pm, with an overnight temperature of 10C.