Will it snow in February 2020? North West long-range weather forecast as persistent overnight fog and frost set to hit

The North West is set to see a mixture of weather conditions over the next few weeks.

What is the weather set to be like as February approaches - and could snow be on the way?

With winter now in full swing, the North West is experiencing a mixture of weather conditions, unsettled at times, with snow on the horizon.

Overnight fog and frosts

The Met Office forecast for Saturday 1 Feb to Monday 10 Feb explains that it will be, "Often windy with outbreaks of rain and showers for all areas at the start of this period, with temperatures on the mild side of the seasonal average.

As we head through the first full week of February it currently looks most likely that we will see a gradual trend towards more settled conditions, particularly in the south, and there is a chance that these will extend across the whole country at times.

"Overnight fog and frosts are likely to accompany these more settled conditions, with light winds and temperatures probably nearer to the average for the time of year. The far north, and particularly north-west, will probably remain more changeable, or unsettled, with further spells of wind and rain."

'Rain and stronger winds'

The Met Office UK forecast for said: "The first part of the period is likely to trend to more anticyclonic conditions, with the associated drier and more settled weather initially in the southeast, spreading northwestwards and beginning to dominate.

"The north will continue to be at risk from outbreaks of rain and stronger winds at times. Overnight frosts and fog will be likely, which could be persistent at times. Temperatures around normal, and sometimes a little above. There could be large variations between night time and day time temperatures in the more settled spells, especially on the sunnier days."