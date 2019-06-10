Yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office for heavy rain and flooding for parts of the north west

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across parts of the north west later this week.

The warning which surrounds much of Lancashire is in place from midnight on Wednesday (June 12) to 12pm Thursday (June 13).

Lancashire looks set to miss out on the worst of the region's weather warning.

The areas currently most likely to affected by the warning include; Manchester, Warrington, Chester and Liverpool.

The Met Office said: "Spells of heavy and persistent rain have the potential to bring flooding and disruption to transport in places."

What to expect:

• There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

• Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

• Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

• There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

What is the long-term forecast for the region?

The Met Office UK outlook for Wednesday 12 June to Friday 14 June said: “There will be further wet and windy weather on Wednesday.

"Staying unsettled thereafter with further showers or longer spells of rain, and only limited brightness. Staying cool throughout."