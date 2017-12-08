Wedded bliss for top Wigan venue

A Wigan wedding venue is on course to be named the best in the country for the second year running, after winning the regional crown.

Ashfield House in Standish has been named the best North West venue (town or city) and best North West event team at the regional finals of the 2018 Wedding Industry Awards.

Owner Katie Street, second from left, celebrates with her event team and awards organiser Damian Bailey, far left

It was the second consecutive year the popular venue had taken the honours at the prestigious awards ceremony.

The team is now looking forward to the national finals, which will take place in London in January.

They are hoping to retain the crown of the best wedding venue in the UK, which saw a surge in the number of people interested in getting married there.

Co-owner and wedding coordinator Katie Street, from Parbold, said: “As an independent family business, we have to work extra hard to keep up with the big names in our sector.

“Winning these awards on a national level last year gave us, as a small family business, the confidence to continue to be brave and innovative in our approach.

“This year’s awards are testament to the continued hard work of our creative team who are dedicated to making weddings personal and memorable.”

The Wedding Industry Awards accolades arrive on the back of nominations in other notable awards.

The wedding venue was also named most innovative and best independent business in the Great Northern Wedding Awards 2017.

Katie was a finalist in this year’s Forward Ladies awards, which showcases the best of the region’s female business leaders and influencers.

The venue was also a finalist in two categories of the 2017 Wigan Business Awards.

Mel Street, Katie’s father and owner of Ashfield House, said: “It was a brilliant shock to win at both the regional and national finals last year. The national award definitely helped shine a light on Wigan.

“Our couples past and present have been so proud of our win and we couldn’t have done this again this year without their votes.”

Ashfield House shuts every January for renovations, with this year’s closure planned from New Year’s Day.

It will open on Friday, January 26, in time for the first open weekend of 2018.