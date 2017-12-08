Widow's wedding ring stolen in robbery

Police are searching for teenagers who pushed a widow to the ground and stole her wedding and engagement rings.

The 60-year-old woman was walking her dogs on Worsley Mesnes Drive, in Worsley Mesnes, when she was approached by two men on bikes shortly before 6.40pm on Friday, December 1.

They both got off their bikes and one of them pushed the woman to the floor, police said.

They stole her wedding and engagement rings, which had been given to her by her late husband, before leaving.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the fall.

Police are now appealing for information to find the men, who were described as being in their late teens and around 5ft 9ins tall. They wore hooded jumpers.

Sgt Melanie Roberts said: “These men have taken the victim’s wedding rings from her late husband, something no money could ever replace.

“They snatched the rings seeing their financial value, but have overlooked the deep sentimental value these cherished rings have.

“I’m asking for the public’s help in sharing any information that could help us find the people responsible, and more importantly, her beloved rings.

“If you were in the area last Friday evening, or saw two young men on bikes that were acting suspiciously, please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 7224 or 101, quoting incident 1648 of December 1, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.