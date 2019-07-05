Wigan ambulance involved in road smash while responding to an emergency

An ambulance responding to an emergency incident was involved in a collision with another vehicle this morning.



The collision occurred this morning (Friday, July 5) in Preston Road, Standish, close to the junction with James Square.

The ambulance in Standish

Eyewitnesses have reported that the ambulance had its blue lights and sirens turned on when it was struck.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “Whilst en route to a category one emergency this morning, one of our ambulances was involved in a road traffic collision with another vehicle. There were thankfully no injuries and no patient on board.

“There was no delay in response to the patient as other resources were allocated at the same time and the staff involved are being supported by their management team. The ambulance has now been taken off the road for repair.”