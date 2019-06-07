Wigan and Leigh Hospice hopes sponsors will go bananas

Wigan and Leigh Hospice is on the hunt for bananas - lots of them - for one of its biggest fund-raisers of the year.

It is urging sponsors to come forward to help provide cyclists in this year’s Manchester to Blackpool ride with bananas, pies, flapjacks, water and chocolate.

Around 150 people are expected to take part in the annual event, which takes place this year on July 7.

Keen cyclists and amateurs will face the gruelling 62-mile route to help raise money for the charity’s vital services.

In a public appeal, the charity said: “Bananaman we need you.

“We are looking for sponsors for our riders’ refreshments - 62 miles is no mean feat on an empty stomach.

“Can your workplace provide the refreshments our riders need so we can spend that money on our patients?

“Fuelling our amazing bikers and our equally amazing volunteers who are helping on the day will mean a shopping list of: 150 bananas, 150 pies, 150 flapjacks, hundreds of litres of water, energy drinks and a much needed sugar hit to get our riders to the finish line - chocolate.

“Please message us if you can help, or share with anyone who you think might be able to help with our supermarket sweep.”

The event, which has been running for more than two decades, has become one of the hospice’s most important fund-raisers of the year.

Each rider is give a T-shirt to wear on the day and given refreshments en route at two rest stops.

Wiganers taking part will be transported from the borough to the start line in Manchester and back again at the end of the race.

As with many large events, the hospice relies on sponsorship from both the participants themselves and local businesses.

All riders are asked to raise at least £100 from sponsorship in order to take part.

For more information about how to sponsor the event or to take part, contact the fund-raising team on fundraising@wlh.org.uk or 01942 525566.