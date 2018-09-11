Wigan arson attack: What we know so far ...

Police have launched an arson investigation after a fire was started at a property in Wigan. Here is the information so far:



The incident took place shortly before 11pm on Chestnut Road, Whelley, yesterday evening (Monday September 10).

The scene of an arson attack in Wigan

A pair of men were seen approaching the house wearing balaclavas and dark clothing. They threw an object at the front window, which smashed through the glass and ignited a fire in the living room.

Nobody was home at the time of the attack, as the occupant had been in a neighbour's house. They rushed back to the property after seeing the flames, and attempted to extinguish the blaze themselves.

“It could have been a lot worse had the property been occupied at the time," said Det Sgt. Chris Broad.

Police and firefighters have launched a joint investigation into the incident, and are appealing for the public to help them trace the culprits.

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 7182 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111

Related: Video: Police probe arson attack at Wigan home