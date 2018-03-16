Wigan artist inspired to support charity

A Wigan artist is hoping to make a big difference to a small charity supporting people with a rare illness.

David Prescott, who comes from Bryn, has donated four pieces of his artwork to Cavernoma Alliance UK.

Artist David Prescott, top right, has donated these four pieces of art to raise money for Cavernoma Alliance UK

His generosity was inspired by an article in the Post about Karen Winterflood, from Hindley, who has the condition.

The 42-year-old has 36 inoperable brain tumours and has had five strokes in the past 15 years.

The pair already knew each other, but he was not aware of her illness.

David, 36, said: “As soon as I clocked on to what I was reading I started digging a bit deeper into the ailment and what it entailed.

“I felt compelled to do something to help out.”

David gave four pieces of his artwork to the charity and they are now on sale in an online auction as part of Brain Awareness Week.

It is hoped they will raise thousands of pounds to help people with cavernomas.

Three of the pieces are prints, while the fourth is an acrylic painting on canvas.

Music fans will recognise two of the images as they feature singers David Bowie and Freddie Mercury.

The third print features a lion and a dog and was made by David for a friend whose father and dog both died around Christmas time.

The acrylic painting involves a man’s face and Swarovski crystals and has been named Space Head.

The artwork is being displayed in a gallery in London as part of Brain Awareness Week.

David is also busy working on a fifth piece for the charity, which he will donate once it is complete.

He said: “I’m going to carry on doing pieces and donating them to this charity.”

Bids have already been made for the artwork and it is hoped the prices will rise so as much money as possible can be given to the charity.

Mum-of-four Karen praised David’s generosity, saying: “He has been so helpful. He has donated absolutely loads and hopefully it will raise a lot of money, so I’m so grateful to him.”

Simona Stankovska, press officer for Cavernoma Alliance UK, said: “We get an average of £60,000 a year in fund-raising from people doing marathons etc. If we can raise even a few thousand in one week, it would make a huge difference to us.

“That kind of money for a very small medical charity makes a huge difference. It means we can send out more information packs to new members, raise awareness amongst GPs and neurosurgeons about the illness, and help people like Karen.”

Bids for the artwork can be made online at www.ebay.co.uk/usr/cavernomaalliancu-0.

The four auctions will close on Monday morning.