Wigan artist Jess re-imagines the town

A Wigan artist gave residents the chance to let their imaginations run wild and re-imagine their town at a fun workshop.



Jess Rotherham staged the drop-in event giving people the chance to make clay models of anything they thought should be in Wigan.

Wigan arsist Jess Rotherham and one of her young model-makers

The event at the Museum of Wigan Life is part of the 25-year-old's project Ideas for a town, part of the Imago scheme.

Budding artists of all ages turned up and the ideas created included a dragon boat, a unicorn play area, fruit bowl sculptures and tactile outdoor artworks.

Wiganers have also been uploading photos of their ideas to transform the borough onto the project's blog.

All the ideas will now go on to an exhibition at Wigan Library.