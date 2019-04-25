Wigan Athletic backs Pride Festival again

Wigan Athletic is to back Wigan Pride for the fourth year running.

Latics will be showing their support for equality by sponsoring the event in the town centre on Saturday August 10 which this year will mark 50 years since the Stonewall riots in New York which led to the development of the global gay rights movement.

Each year, Latics support the work of Football v Homophobia, with players warming up in branded T-shirts and members of the U18s squad taking part in an educational workshop.

Wigan Athletic Community Trust will be working closely with lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights charity Stonewall and the Premier League to provide training to its staff about how to make sessions more inclusive to LGBTQ young people.

Latics chief executive Jonathan Jackson said: “Wigan Pride celebrations over the past three years have been excellent events which have helped to bring communities across Wigan together to highlight equality, diversity and respect in our borough. We’re committed to promoting equality and diversity at Wigan Athletic through our Together programme and look forward to be in attendance at this year’s Wigan Pride.”

Taking place from 11am to 5pm, Wigan Pride will be a day of entertainment for the whole family, with activities including a street parade, arts, crafts, music and more, while club staff will be present at the event to showcase the work of the award-winning Community Trust.

Daniel Bonney, vice-chair of the Wigan Pride Committee, said: “We’re so grateful and proud to have the support of Wigan Athletic for a fourth consecutive year.”