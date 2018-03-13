Wigan Athletic FA Cup song to be charity single

A parody song, inspired by Wigan Athletic’s incredible FA Cup victory over Manchester City, is to be released as a charity single, its creator has revealed.

Latics fan Martin Hern wrote the parody cover of Don’t Look Back In Anger, called It’s Wigan’s Day, after the team secured yet another famous win over City at the DW Stadium last month.

Martin Hern

Featuring lyrics such as “Step inside the land of the pies” and “The FA Cup is magic, the sky blues are tragic”, the song is also overlaid with excerpts of commentary from one of the most famous nights in the club’s history.

The 26-year-old from Standish said: “It was after we won. I watched the match, came home, and I was messing around on my guitar.

“I started playing some Oasis and realised it all fit well, especially with them being City fans. It came to me like that.”

After posting the song on social media, it went viral and was subsequently played by a radio station, to the amazement of Martin.

“I just did for a laugh.

“I didn’t expect anything from it. I never have,” he said.

“I have gigged in the past, but in music you never expect anything unless you are already big and out there.

“I’m just a lad from Wigan who makes a song for a laugh and it ends up on the radio - it’s quite a big deal for me!”

After seeing all the traction the song gained, Martin felt the need for it to do more than just entertain.

The song will be released online in the near future, and all proceeds will go to two charities close to the club’s heart.

Homelessness support project The Brick, and Joseph’s Goal - founded by Wigan Post sports reporter Paul Kendrick to tackle the rare illness NKH from which his son suffers - will receive donations from any sales of the track once it is release.

A lifelong Latics fan, Martin was even a club mascot in 1999, leading out the likes of Roberto Martinez onto the pitch.

His support for the club has given him a few musical inspirations over the years, he revealed.

He said: “I wrote a few daft songs in past, like when Wigan got promoted from League One last time, I did a skit on We Are The Champions.”

But his latest musical inspiration - the match against City - is up there among the highlights of his time as a fan of the club.

“No one really expected us to win - not again.” said Martin.

“You never expect it, but you really should from Wigan these days.

“To beat arguably the best team in Europe, it’s just something else.”

But Wigan Athletic themselves don’t have time to rest on their laurels with a quarter-final against Southampton looming this Sunday.