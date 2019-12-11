Wigan Athletic player drops into youth zone to pass on skills

Latics defender Charlie Mulgrew joined over 40 adults in relaunching a disabilities programme at Wigan Youth Zone.

Funded by Wembley National Stadium Trust and administered by EFL Trust, Every Player Counts aims to get more adults with disabilities involved in football.

Charlie Mulgrew at the event

The visit also celebrated the EFL Day of Disabilities, an event designed to showcase the positive work of EFL clubs in ensuring an inclusive environment for disabled fans, with Charlie taking part in small sided games of football.

He said: “It was a very humbling experience to see the participants playing games of football. It’s a great scheme that allows people with disabilities to enjoy football in a safe environment.

“As players, we enjoy it and take it for granted when playing and training, but for some disabled people to get the opportunity to come out here and express themselves and play and meet other people is excellent.

“Seeing the smile on their faces when they were scoring goals, it was great to see.”

Wigan Athletic Community Trust are one of 28 community organisations across the country to offer the Every Player Counts programme, with Community Trust coaches providing three sessions a week for adults aged 18 and over across the borough.

The Trust also runs three teams who represent Latics in the Greater Manchester Ability Counts League, with two adult sides and one junior playing competitive games.

Joe Barker, Disability Sports Coach at Wigan Athletic Community Trust, said: “It’s been a really big success, to see so many smiles on everyone’s faces and to get everyone in the same place for one reason, which is football.

“One of our aims was increased involvement in sport for adults with disabilities, there is approximately 7,000 adults with disabilities in Wigan, and only 1,000 actually take part in sport.

“So if we can add 30-40 a month to that then we are making an impact as a Community Trust to get people involved. We want them to be confident enough to come out of their comfort zone to come play and take part.”

Daniel Vernon attends one of the weekly sessions run by the Community Trust.

He added: “I come to the sessions on a Wednesday at Wigan Youth Zone which is really good.

“I love my football. I enjoy myself, running about and being able to improve my skills and I have got a lot fitter as well.

“It’s very pleasing that Wigan Athletic have let us come and play football which is really amazing, I just love it.”

For more information on the Every Player Counts programme, please contact Wigan Athletic Community Trust’s Disability Sports Coach Joe Barker on 01942 318090 or email j.barker@wiganathletic.com

