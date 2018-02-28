Wigan Athletic reach out to US fan who flew 5,000 miles for cancelled match

Wigan Athletic have reached out to an American fan who travelled thousands of miles to watch the team play, only to find the match had been called off when he arrived in the UK.

Will Jones had made the almost 5,000-mile journey from Utah to England to watch the Latics in action against Bristol Rovers yesterday, but was devastated to discover that the fixture had been postponed due to the icy weather - just moments after he touched down at Heathrow.

“I was disappointed, but I had known since last week that there was a good chance it would get called off, so I was prepared a little bit,” Will told the Post.

But after taking to social media to express his disappointment, Latics chairman David Sharpe reached out to the 24-year-old with an “overwhelming” offer of visiting the club’s training ground to meet the squad.

Then when Will explained that he wouldn’t be able to make it to Wigan, the club revealed that his favourite player Max Power would present him with his matchday shirt after their game against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

Will said of the gesture: “It’s amazing, it’s great. But it’s not surprising because the club has always treated me greatly.

Will on a tour of the DW Stadium last summer

“It’s amazing how kind everyone at the club is, it’s a really fan-orientated club. I can’t make it to the training ground, but I’m just happy to be able to watch their game (vs Blackburn).”

Will became a supporter after meeting a fellow Latics fan at university in 2012.

“I started watching their games right when they went on a good run. I fell in love with the classic underdog story.

“I really respected the Wigan fans that would come to support their local club, when there are other huge clubs around like Manchester United and City.”

Will later tweeted: “Absolutely overwhelmed at the moment. Big thanks to David Sharpe for the kind suggestions.

“Cannot imagine supporting any other club, what a place Wigan is.”