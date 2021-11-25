Wigan Athletic star Charlie Wyke inundated with messages of support

Charlie Wyke

The club say Wyke is in a 'stable condition, and will continue to be monitored closely by an independent medical consultant and the club’s medical staff over the next few days'.

Team-mate and vice-captain Max Power, who also played alongside Wyke at Sunderland, tweeted: "We are all with you brother."

Skipper Tendayi Darikwa tweeted: "Every single one of us is with you."

Club captain Jamie Jones tweeted: "We’re all with you brother."

Callum Lang tweeted: "Some fella, we are all with you brother."

Stephen Humphrys tweeted: "We’re all with you brother. Only one Charlie Wyke. "

Tom Naylor tweeted: "Keep strong brother, we love you."

Tom Pearce tweeted: "Stay strong big bro, we are all with you."

Scott Smith tweeted: "All with you Wykey."

Jordan Jones tweeted: "Everyone is with you Charlie, love you brother."

Dean Pinnington tweeted: "Get well soon mate."

Chairman Talal Al Hammad tweeted: "I’m praying that you get better and regain your strength soon Charlie. You are in all of our wishes as you recover. We are all keeping you in our thoughts and prayers, hoping you find strength with each new day. Get well soon."

Former chairman David Sharpe tweeted: "Sending my best wishes to Charlie! Praying for a speedy recovery!"

Wyke's former club Sunderland tweeted: "Get well soon, Charlie."

Bolton Wanderers tweeted: "Get well soon Charlie. Best wishes to you from all at Bolton Wanderers."

Colchester United tweeted: "Get well soon, Charlie!"

AFC Fylde tweeted: "Get well soon, Charlie. Best wishes to you from all at AFC Fylde."