Wigan baby Parker weighs in at 12lbs!

A Wigan mum is celebrating after giving birth to one of the biggest babies born in the borough.

Sami-Jo Carter, 25, said she is “excited to be a mum again” following the birth of her son Parker Veall-Carter at Wigan Infirmary on February 1 at 15.56pm - weighing in at 12lb 6oz!

Dr Andy Hibbert with Parker

The Hindley mum-of-two said she is “feeling well” after the birth, which she did naturally in eight hours after being induced.

“He was a lot bigger than they said,” Sami-Jo said. “I had a natural birth, they induced me at 39 weeks.

“I had a growth scan which told me my baby was roughly 8lb 4oz. My note graph scan told me he was going to be 9lb 9oz.

“I feel really well, there’s no better feeling in the world.”

Parker Veall-Carter, born on February 1 weighing 12lb 6oz

Sami-Jo, who already has a six-year-old daughter called Paighton, said that Parker was weighing just under 4lb by the 28 week scan.

Initially a glucose test showed that she was not suffering from diabetes, but later tests showed that Sami-Jo developed diabetes during her pregnancy.

“My pregnancy was good throughout until the end,” she added. “I started to swell as well as the normal aches and pains.

“I’m really happy with Parker, he’s beautiful. I was also really happy the birth is over with.”

Parker, despite his size, has not managed to outweigh Wigan sports tycoon Dave Whelan - who was a whopping 14lb 3oz at birth.