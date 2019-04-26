Wigan bar's opening hours could be cut permanently amid safety concerns

Reduced hours imposed on a Wigan nightspot following reports of "serious crime and disorder" should be made permanent, police say.

Bosses at Casino De Cuba had been told earlier this month to bring last orders forward and take on more door staff after safety concerns.

A full review of the Millgate bar’s licence will take place next week and Greater Manchester Police is calling for the earlier closing times to continue.

This is in addition to a host of conditions officers are also asking for in relation to the venue’s management.

The owner has maintained the venue does not have an issue with disorder, however.

A statement submitted ahead of the hearing from PC Clive Rigby says the measures – including maintaining a "comprehensive CCTV system" – will ensure "public safety and the prevention of crime and disorder are promoted more effectively".

It reads: “It is of no coincidence that all the issues related to in this matter have occurred in the early hours when levels of drunkenness and disorder have peaked.”

A summary review hearing earlier this month was told of several reports of violence at the bar and restaurant in March.

They included one incident that saw a female customer recounting that she and her friend locked themselves in a toilet to shelter from a "large scale brawl".

The police had called for the licence to be suspended pending the full hearing but councillors opted to cut the hours of operation and make the order regarding extra door staff.

Owner Andy Ballard has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that details in the reports had been exaggerated and that some of the incidents cited by the police did not involve Casino De Cuba customers

Mr Ballard added the venue has safety measures in place – such as the number of door staff employed and its use of CCTV – that go beyond the requirements of its licence.

The town hall’s licensing committee will meet on Wednesday for the full review hearing, with options to suspend, revoke or modify Casino De Cuba’s licence available to members.

Under its current licence, the venue has been able to sell alcohol until 4am from Thursday to Sunday, 1am on Wednesdays and midnight on Monday and Tuesday.

The interim hearing reduced this to 1am over the weekend and 12pm every other day.