Wigan-based RL star jailed after 150mph car chase is given another chance

A Wigan-based rugby star who hit the headlines for the wrong reasons when he was tasered by police after a 150mph car chase has vowed to turn over a new leaf after the sport gave him another chance.

Scott Moore was hit with a 23-month jail sentence earlier this year after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and three counts of assaulting police officers trying to arrest him.

It was a case that made national news as police helicopter film footage of his frenzied resistance was released.

That was not the first brush with the authorities for the 30-year-old of Ranworth Drive, Lowton. His professional career has been peppered with off-field incidents that included a notorious night out with Hollywood star Mickey Rourke that earned him a suspension at Huddersfield Giants.

But he told the Daily Mirror that the birth of his daughter Maddison shortly before his release, and support of partner Harriet and his family while inside, have convinced him to leave his past behind.

He said: “In a way I’m grateful that I’ve been to prison. It is what you make of it, and it had probably been coming for a number of years for me - I’d had a few close calls. But I met some good people inside, learned a lot about myself and finally grew up a bit.”

A talented player with a number of Super League sides, in the new year he will out as a part-timer with Rochdale Hornets in the Championship. But he said: “I just want to get back playing and being around the boys.”