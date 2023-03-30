Wigan beauty salon named one of the best in the North West - and it's not yet been open a year
A Wigan salon is aiming for national glory less than a year since its launch.
Everco Hair and Beauty was opened in Hindley by Emma Foster in May 2022, and since then has enjoyed great success offering a range of services including hair treatments, make-up, nails, eyelash and eye brow treatments.
Its workforce has expanded by seven over the months and it operates six days a week.
And now the salon has now been named among the top 10 new salons in the region by the Hair and Beauty Awards (HBA) which means that Emma and the girls will be attending the final in Birmingham on Saturday April 22.Emma had been self-employed as a hair stylist for nine years now, starting off in the attic of another local salon and later took the opportunity of opening her own salon in her stride “creating an amazing team of hair and beauty queens.”