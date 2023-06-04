Wigan borough road closed for 90 minutes after car crashes into parked vehicles
Two people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into two vehicles parked on a main road.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Jun 2023, 08:13 BST- 1 min read
Emergency services were called to Tyldesley Road in Atherton at 8.40pm on Saturday after the smash.
Two people got out of the car unaided and were seen by paramedics, before being taken to hospital suffering from minor injuries.
Fire crews made the vehicles safe and the road was closed for around 90 minutes.
The incident is now being investigated by the police.