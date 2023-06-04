News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

Wigan borough road closed for 90 minutes after car crashes into parked vehicles

Two people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into two vehicles parked on a main road.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Jun 2023, 08:13 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services were called to Tyldesley Road in Atherton at 8.40pm on Saturday after the smash.

Two people got out of the car unaided and were seen by paramedics, before being taken to hospital suffering from minor injuries.

Read More
Busy road in Wigan borough closed by emergency services for two hours
Tyldesley Road in Atherton was closed for around 90 minutesTyldesley Road in Atherton was closed for around 90 minutes
Tyldesley Road in Atherton was closed for around 90 minutes
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fire crews made the vehicles safe and the road was closed for around 90 minutes.

The incident is now being investigated by the police.

Related topics:WiganEmergency services