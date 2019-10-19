Wigan boy, 15, remains in critical condition after police chase crash

A teenage boy remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after the car he was travelling in crashed during a police chase.

The 15-year-old boy has been receiving treatment for his injuries since the incident which occurred on Friday afternoon (October 11).

It is believed that he is now breathing without the aid of oxygen, but his condition remains the same.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident, which resulted in the death of 14-year-old Leo Gradwell, from Platt Bridge.

At around 1.25pm on Friday, police attempted to stop a suspected stolen blue Fiat 500 on Warrington Road in Golborne.

The car failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit developed before the Fiat collided with two cars on Ashton Road.

Leo, who is believed to have been driving the car, was taken to hospital, where he died in the early hours the next day.

An inquest opened into his death at Bolton Coroner’s Court on Thursday and was then adjourned pending further inquiries.