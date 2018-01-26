Wigan brother's plan to give niece a video memorial of her father

A dad is looking for creative Wiganers to help create a video tribute to his late brother after his death.



Steven Griffin hopes tech-savvy residents can help realise his dream of creating a lasting memorial to brother Chris, who died last November.

Chris, who was from Hawkley Hall, was just 41 years old and was three weeks away from getting married when he died.

He leaves behind his partner Lyndsey and nine-year-old daughter Bobbi.

Now Steven has set about providing his brother’s young daughter with some visual memories of her dad, which will never fade from her memory as she gets older.

Dad-of-two Steven, 34, said: “As you can imagine, she won’t know the magnitude of her loss until she’s maybe a little older.

“I want to create something for her to really look back on for many years, and maybe to show her own children as she gets older.”

He added: “I want to create a video that I can upload on to YouTube and for it to be a life story of Chris and all the amazing things he did in his life, and most importantly, how much he doted and loved Bobbi with all his heart.

“I think photo albums or things like that can be lost along the way.

“I want this to be there for her, at her finger tips, so that if she’s ever upset or wants cheering up, it will be something to look back on forever.”

Steven went on to share some of his own memories of Chris, whom he had an extremely close bond with as they grew up.

“We had an unusual upbringing compared to most kids we knew,” he revealed.

“We were fortunate enough to travel the world with our mum and dad, due to our father being in the gas and oil industry - something that later on me and Chris would both start doing, once we left school. He started working abroad aged 18. Chris really did experience life.

“He worked all over the world, in some incredibly dangerous places, from the Borneo jungle to the deserts, even long periods out at sea.”

The siblings even briefly worked together in Georgia in 2004, before returning home to start their families.

“It’s been such a shock to lose Chris, but all I could think about was my niece, and how will this effect her now and later on in life,” Steven said.

“I am determined to make this amazing video for her, she deserves it.

“She’s an amazing little girl and I love her very much.”

Anyone interested in helping Steven create the video memorial of Chris can email griff2106@hotmail.co.uk.