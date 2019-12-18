Wigan builder crowned new winner of World Pie-Eating Championships

The 27th World Pie Eating Championships returned to Wigan today - and the competition has a new winner.



A packed Harry's Bar in the town centre played host to dozens of finely tuned athletes who gathered for the event.

Ian Gerrard with Pie Master Tony Callaghan

The frenzied action began after the traditional "3,2,1 get eating" countdown was over, and it saw Wiganer Ian Gerrard win the crown, beating five-time champion Martin Appleton Clare, in heavyweight score-settler.

And there was only about a second between the two competitors, with Gerrard, weighing in at 24 stone 4lbs, beating 20 stone 5lbs Appleton-Clare, after stuffing down a meat and potato pie in 35.4 seconds.

It comes after builder Gerrard came within milliseconds of toppling Appleton-Clare in the 2018 contest, who managed to eat a chicken and veg pie in just 19.58 seconds.

A delighted Gerrard said: "I'm made up. I was close last year and this year I've won it.

"The trophy will be a pride of place in my local club on the top of the bar. I've had no training for this, it's just natural.

"My favourite pie is meat and potato which I had today.

"Now I've won, first of all, I'll go back to work and then I might do some training tomorrow.

"To celebrate winning, I might have a pint or two, but I'm not sure about a pie or two."

And he had strong words to say to the naysayers who try to downgrade the competition as not a true sport and that the competitors aren't true athletes.

He said: "It's a bit of fun and a proper sport with proper athletes and it's good for Wigan.

"I'll be back next year and we're 1-1 now, so I'll try and beat Martin again."

The format of the contest changed a little this year, with a contenders weigh-in taking place first.

It was then followed by the (undercard) general competition with the Appleton-Clare and Gerrard clash providing the climax.

The cooked dimensions of the official pie are a diameter of 12cm and a depth of 3.5cm, and a pie wall angle from base to top of between zero and 15 degrees.

Pie Master Tony Callaghan hailed the event as a "success".

He said: "Every year is a success and this year was no different.

"Both Martin and Ian did fantastic.

"It's a true Wigan event."