Wigan building firm is struck off Trust A Trader register

A Wigan firm has been taken off a recommended online register after complaints about shoddy work.

Trust A Trader deactivated the account of 4 Seasons Full Conversions following a string of issues involving a job at a house in Huddersfield.

Unimpressed - more shoddy work

The company was employed to fit a new roof on the conservatory of Ian and Catherine Gurney’s home but they said the work done was of poor quality.

Trust A Trader initially contacted the Bryn Road-based firm to head back over the Pennines to rectify the problems but when this did not happen Mr and Mrs Gurney got someone else to do it.

Attempts by the website to get that money reimbursed also failed and eventually Trust A Trader kicked the company off its list of firms.

Mrs Gurney said: “We’ve had no end of trouble with it.

“They put a waterpfoof membrane under the tiles and we could hear it flapping when the wind blew.

“There’s lead flashing between the wall and conservatory and they didn’t take the old one off.

“They just put the new one on top and stuck it down with sealant.

“When the roof was on there was some plastering that was done and that wasn’t even. It always seemed to be rushed. We’ve had to pay extra for some of these things to be put right.”

Mr and Mrs Gurney say they had the work done at the beginning of April and have been dealing with outstanding issues ever since.

Trust A Trader said extensive efforts on their part to resolve the situation had also failed and left them having to take the step of removing 4 Seasons Full Conversions.

Initially the Gurneys were happy for the firm to go back to put things right but this did not happen within the timeframe they wanted.

Trust A Trader said they then agreed for a refund to be paid but the cheque did not arrive within a week.

The firm then asked for Trust A Trader’s details so the money would be paid through the organisation, but this did not happen.

The company was then warned that its account would be deactivated if the payment was not made that day and when the money did not appear Trust A Trader carried out its threat.

The Gurney family was then informed that as the firm was not adhering to Trust A Trader’s complaints procedure its presence on the website could not be permitted any longer.

The Wigan Post attempted to phone 4 Seasons Full Conversions for comment but no-one picked up, the writer was unable to leave a message.

The company’s website is also currently offline.