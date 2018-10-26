Wigan bus station ready for re-launch after £15.7m transformation

Wigan’s £15.7m new bus station is set to open this Sunday after a successful live trial to test all aspects of the impressive new terminus.



Around 50 members of staff from Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) and Wigan Council, who have delivered the new bus station, volunteered to act as passengers for the dry run.

Wigan bus station

They worked through various scenarios, testing all features of the new facility including seating, passenger information, the ticket and information office, signage and bus stands.

Local bus operators provided vehicles and drivers for the trial and staff were tasked with finding and boarding bus services.

They also checked out the men’s and women’s toilets, standard accessible National Key Scheme toilets, a baby changing room and an enhanced Changing Places toilet in the concourse.

The event was also a key part of bus station staff training and meant TfGM could collect valuable feedback and act upon it as required.

Wigan bus station

In addition to the trial day, Greater Manchester’s Disability Design Reference Group (DDRG) and the Wigan Access Committee have visited the hub ahead of its opening.

Members, who have a wide range of disabilities, tested all aspects of the facility and provided feedback, resulting in a bus station which makes public transport more accessible and attractive for all.

Transport bosses have deemed the trial a big success, meaning that Wigan bus station is on track to open from the first bus service on Sunday at 8am.

Buses will no longer run from the temporary stops in place around the town centre.

Wigan bus station

Passengers are advised to check their bus service before travelling as some services will be changed and renumbered from October 28.

Coun Mark Aldred, chair of the TfGM Committee, said: “The successful trial brings us closer to the opening of the new bus station, which will provide passengers with better facilities and a more comfortable, attractive environment in which to wait for their bus.”