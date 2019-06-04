Wigan businesses evacuated due to "unsafe wall" at nearby mill

A Wigan building was evacuated this morning due to an "unsafe wall" at a nearby mill.

Businesses and community groups using The Edge Conference Centre were evacuated this morning (Tuesday) by Wigan Council due to the risk posed by a wall at Eckersley Mill.

Workers are now at the site and several buildings behind The Edge's main entrance have been closed off. No roads have been closed.

Signs have been put up warning the public that demolition is taking place.

The Postcode Coffee House is operating as usual this afternoon.

Marie Bintley, assistant director of growth and housing at Wigan Council said: “Earlier today, businesses and community groups using The Edge Conference Centre were evacuated due to the risk of an unsafe wall at the listed Eckersley Mill complex.

“We have been working with the owner to remove the danger and building inspectors have been on site for most of the day to remove part of the building.

“Public safety is our main priority so pedestrian and parking access has been restricted.

"We will seek to clarify the cause of the damage to the building and the steps for making the site secure. We will keep the public informed once our building inspectors have further updates.”

One of the companies affected, Canine Companions indoor play centre and daycare for dogs, posted to social media asking for clients to pick up their pets if possible.

They said: "We have been forced to evacuate the building by the council, if you are able to pick up your dog asap please call now."