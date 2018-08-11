Wigan cafe closed after tumble dryer fire

A Wigan cafe has temporarily closed after a tumble dryer caught on fire.

Firefighters from Wigan were called to the eatery on Garswood Street in Ashton at around 8.30am this morning (Saturday).

Crews are warning people to be careful when using drying appliances following the incident, which occurred when the machine was left on overnight.

Watch manager Carl Gleaves: "We believe it was left on unattended overnight. It's been smouldering all night and it was lucky it wasn't a fully-involved fire.

"If people are going to use tumble dryers we would urge them not to have them on overnight.

"If an item gets stuck in the machine it can drive the heat right up. Only use them in the day when people are around."

A resident of the flat above the cafe was in the property at the time.

"There was quite a lot of smoke in there," he said. "It was very lucky we were called when we were."

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a fan to clear the property of smoke.