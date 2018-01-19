Wigan cancer survivor urges people to help make a difference

A Wigan mum is backing Cancer Research UK’s campaign for World Cancer Day and urging everyone to join her.



Cancer survivor Katie Norris, from Standish, is encouraging people to wear the charity’s unity band with pride on Sunday February 4.

Katie Norris wearing the bands

Every year, around 41,700 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West so by wearing a unity band, people can show solidarity with those affected by the disease.

It also means raising money for more research, more treatments and more cures which help give people, like Katie, more precious time doing the things they love.

Thanks to progress in cancer research, Katie is studying a two-year nursing associate foundation degree at the University of Bolton.

The 44-year-old said: “I’m still here today, enjoying doing all the things that are so dear to me.

“That’s why I want everyone in Wigan to wear a Cancer Research UK unity band on World Cancer Day – it’s a fantastic opportunity to raise money for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research.

“Just by wearing a unity band, everyone can help make a real difference to people with cancer.”

Mum-of-three Katie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. She has been given the all-clear.

She said: “I was lucky as my husband and children were so supportive. I also received excellent medical care from day one. I am now getting on with my life and enjoy being busy looking after my children, working and doing the degree.”

Cancer Research UK’s unity band features a classic reef knot design to symbolise the strength of people coming together to unite against cancer.

The bands are available in three different colours – pink, navy and blue.

They can be worn in memory of a loved one, to celebrate people who have overcome the disease or to support those going through treatment.

Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman for Wigan, said: “We are very grateful to Katie for her support and showing how important it is for everyone to wear a unity band on World Cancer Day.

"By making a donation of just £2, people in Wigan will be able to help fund crucial research to help give more men, women and children more precious time. More bands worn means more lives saved.”