Wigan car dealership wins most prestigious award

A Wigan car dealership has won the most prestigious award at the national 2019 Auto Trader Retailer Awards.

The Chorley Group — which has a base at The Pier — beat over 13,000 retailers to win the crown with judges saying it represents “the very best of British retailing”.

Auto Trader’s UK group sales director, Darren Moon said their comprehensive judging process had whittled down over 13,000 retailers to just 18, and the awards recognised the top performing retailers in the UK across seven different award categories.

He said: “This year’s finalists and overall winners absolutely represent the very cream of British retailing and we’re thrilled to be able to recognise and celebrate their success. There is no doubt they’re deserving of the title and truly represent the very best of our industry.”

This year Chorley Group have introduced a digital portal to expand the dealership to a national audience.

Sales director Adam Turner said: “In essence, we’ve taken our business to where our customers are. They can access our digital dealership from the comfort of their own home, on the commute or on the go. They can also do so on mobile, tablet, laptop or desktop, as the solution is completely responsive and can therefore be considered ‘mobile-first’.

“Retailer of the Year is the most sought-after accolade of all the awards, it recognises the very best in the automotive retail industry and we’re absolutely delighted to have won it.”

Also, with more consumers willing to buy online, Chorley has placed an importance on video and imagery.

Adam added: “Every Chorley Group branch has a dedicated photographer and can provide tailored video responses and vehicle walkarounds to every enquiry.”

Chorley Group have also recently been named winner of the Digital Initiative of the Year (franchised) by Motor Trader.