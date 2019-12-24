Wigan care centre enters third decade

Staff at a Wigan care provider have celebrated two decades of high standards as they head into the festive break.

The Young Person’s Centre celebrated its 20th anniversary last week and it was a time for many to reflect on the impact the centre has had in the community since its inception.

The centre is a charity nursery based at Westfield Community School in Montrose Avenue, and provides provisions for children aged 3-11.

Among its successes, it has had two outstanding Ofsted inspections and formed part of the childcare which delivers a children centre offer at Westfield Community School, which also received an outstanding from Ofsted.

Vicky Knowles, centre manager, said: “We were asked by the local authority to open the Young Persons Centre in 1999 as the previous provider was closing down.

“From that day we have grown from an after school and pre-school to a full day nursery with breakfast club, after school and holiday club.

“We were based at Kingsdown High School from 1999 to 2006, when we relocated to the new build of Westfield in 2006. We are a charity nursery to serve the community and have positive relationships with our families, children and staff.”

She added: “It is a privilege to work in this community and the outstanding team are a credit to the Young Persons Centre.”

The Young Person’s Centre earned an Outstanding rating following its last Ofsted inspection in 2016.

The report found: “The manager and the staff team show dedication, passion and commitment in their pursuit for delivering the highest level of care and learning experiences to children.

“They are extremely proactive and inspiring to other early years providers and share their pioneering research of ideas and ways for children to achieve the best outcomes.

“Children’s behaviour is exemplary.

“They learn through the expert supervision and guidance of staff to share, take turns and respect each other.”

It added: “The excellent level of knowledge and inspirational teaching from staff supports children profusely.”