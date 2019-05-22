Wigan care service named as one of the best in the sector

A Wigan care service has been named as one of the best in the sector at a national award ceremony.

Eliot Gardens, an “extra care” service that assists older people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health concerns to live independently in Worsley Mesnes, collected a top honour at the 2019 We Dare Awards.

The service was shortlisted in a further two categories.

The event, which took place at Old Trafford Cricket Ground was hosted by Britain’s biggest social care charities, Community Integrated Care.

Support worker Julie Davies and Joe Liptrot, who lives with dementia, collected the “personal achievement award”.

With Julie’s support, Joe has flourished, developing an active social life, travelling and growing in independence.

The impact that Julie, a dementia champion, has had on Joe’s health, wellbeing and confidence has transformed his life.

Mark Adams, CEO of Community Integrated Care, says: “Julie represents an incredible example of how lives can be changed with great support.

“Through applying her passion, dedication and ability to really connect with people, she has changed Joe’s life dramatically.

“Everyone at the event was rightly inspired by their story and honoured to have Eliot Gardens within the Community Integrated Care family.

“I would like to commend the team at Eliot Gardens for their wonderful work. I hope that they can feel proud at being recognised as being amongst the very best of the best in the social care sector.”

Eliot Gardens service leader, Andrea Lyon, was nominated for the charity’s grand prix headline award category for individual excellence and was also collectively shortlisted for the charity’s Daring Together “best team award”.

With almost 650 entries to the awards from care services across the UK, their achievements represent a major triumph for the Wigan care sector.

This success follows Eliot Gardens being rated as “outstanding” by the Care Quality Commission.