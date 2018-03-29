Wigan cat hotel is ultimate luxury

A hotel for our feline friends hidden away in Wigan is enough to make even the most seasoned traveller jealous.

Billing itself as “the most luxurious cat hotel in the North West,” The Great Catsby Hotel has been designed to ensure pets have the best possible stay while away from their family.

One of the luxurious play items in The Great Catsby cat hotel

Based in Standish, the boarding facility sees cats coming for holidays from as far afield as Lancaster, Southport, Widnes and Didsbury.

Designed and built to the highest specification with bespoke activity walls, LED TVs, custom-built cat balconies, room service and more, guests will be entertained, pampered and loved while their families enjoy their own five-star holidays elsewhere.

Jenny Harris, owner of The Great Catsby, was inspired to create the luxury accommodation after growing frustrated with the lack of options for her own cats when wanting to take a break.

“I have always had cats, and they’ve always been spoiled,” said 37-year-old Jenny.

“And I could never find anywhere to put them.

“I relied on family to house sit, but I knew that wouldn’t always be an option. I was on maternity leave at the time and didn’t want to go back to work, like most mums. “So instead I decided to open a cattery that I would be happy with for my own pets.”

The business open last May in a purpose-built unit overlooking the vast gardens behind Jenny’s home.

With only seven spacious rooms and absolutely no dogs allowed, every cat has a relaxing stay with around-the-clock human care and attention to cater to their every need.

All the rooms are fully insulated with double glazed windows and glass door onto the main corridor.

A radiator in every room ensures cats are cosy no matter what the British weather has up its sleeve.

Jenny said: “Having had cats all our lives, we know how much cats love to climb, hide, play and sleep which is why we created a bespoke activity wall with various different height shelves, wall mounted scratch posts, beds and more in every room.”

A custom-built balcony allows the cats to safely sit outside and make the most of the views over the ornamental pond and adjoining farmland.

There is plenty of wildlife to keep cats entertained day and night too, including ducks, herons, sheep, rabbits, frogs, weasels, bats, and even deer.

To find out more, visit thegreatcatsbyhotel.com