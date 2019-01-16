Wigan charities celebrate transport body funding

Two charities which are very busy in Wigan are celebrating after receiving more than £14,000 each from a public transport body.

Over the past two years, Transport for Greater Manchester’s in-house charity committee has raised £28,000 for city-region-based branches of both Macmillan Cancer Support and the Alzheimer’s Society.

The record-breaking total was thanks to staff giving up much of their own time to organise and deliver a variety of money-spinning activities for colleagues: from bake sales to World Cup sweepstakes.

Committee member Emma Vallely said: “I’m really proud of the amount of money we’ve raised for both charities. Not only is it a record for the organisation but it shows just how committed TfGM is when it comes to putting more than just transport back into the communities it serves.”

Suzie Gordon, Greater Manchester’s community fund-raiser for the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “It’s wonderful that TfGM has given so much of their time to support Alzheimer’s Society over the past two years.

“Their hard work is evident in the huge amount raised. Dementia devastates lives, but dementia won’t win. Until the day we find a cure we will be here for anyone affected by dementia, where they are, whatever they’re going through.”

Cheryl Jenkinson, Macmillan corporate fund-raising manager for Greater Manchester, said: “We would like to thank TfGM for the generous donation. We have loved its enthusiasm, passion and dedication to the partnership and the way they’ve engaged in various activities from running marathons, Tough Mudder and other sporting challenges.

“Their baking skills have also astounded us at various events and during the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, staff also engaged with raffles, sweepstakes and competitions. It’s been a pleasure to work alongside them and the Alzheimer’s Society.”