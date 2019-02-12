Wigan charity and Latics reach halfway point in joint homelessness fund-raiser

Homelessness charity The Brick has raised more than half of its £100,000 shared target with partner Wigan Athletic.

After joining forces once again to tackle homelessness in the borough for another year, Latics and the project decided to set the ambitious goal of generating the sum, which would go towards The Brick Works premises, on Hodson Street.

Since the launching the latest drive four months ago, it has been revealed that Latics, fans, community groups and businesses have been chipping in to help the charity’s long-term running costs.

Brick business director Ged Bretherton said: “We were really excited about the prospect of teaming up again with Wigan Athletic to be their Charity of the Year and to work together to raise the funds to buy our Brick Works building.

“What we did know is that we could count on the support from Wigan Athletic and from the wider public and businesses from across the borough.

“We have been blown away by the generosity of people and the genuine interest in how everyone can help us to erase poverty and help some of the most vulnerable people. This culminated in the huge donations of food, clothing and gifts for Christmas which was amazing.

“Our continuing partnership with Wigan Athletic and their support with the upcoming Stadium Sleep will enable us to realise our ambition and hit the magic £100k target.”

In addition to the money raised, 153 hampers were donated to families, who needed it most at Christmas, across Wigan and Leigh. The generous donations of food, toys, Christmas decorations and treats helped 473 people aged from two months to 75 years of age, and far exceeded The Brick and Latics’ expectations.

Latics chief executive Jonathan Jackson said: “We’re enjoying another successful partnership with The Brick this season and the work carried out by the charity and the football club has been really pleasing.

“A number of events have taken place, with particular highlights including the players’ involvement in various activities, service users of The Brick visiting the club’s training centre for

Christmas lunch during the festivities and supporters giving generously to the charity’s donation drive on home match days.

“I’d encourage fans to keep fundraising for The Brick so they can continue to support people across Wigan borough who are facing homelessness, poverty or debt crisis.”

Anyone wanting to get involved with future Brick events, or donate or volunteer at The Brick, visit www.thebrick.org.uk or call 01942 417290.