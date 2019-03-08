Wigan charity to have another Reet Good Festival

A major Wigan charity is looking to make it another reet good summer after unveiling the details of a massive four-day fund-raiser.

The Reet Good Festival at Wigan Youth Zone will be back in June and promises a fantastic line-up of drinks and entertainment for the charity.

Organisers are promising the biggest and best event yet in its usual location on Mesnes Field behind the youth zone after record-breaking attendance numbers and glorious weather for the 2018 festival.

As in previous years all the proceeds will go towards the Parson’s Walk facility and its work with young people in the borough.

The event started out as a fund-raising beer festival and once again there will be a huge selection of real ales on offer, with Wigan’s lively brewing scene well represented.

However, the Reet Good Festival is now about far more than just things made with hops and this year there will be a big range of ciders to pick from and an expanded selection of gins and mixers at the bar dedicated to juniper juice.

The focus will also be on entertainment with plenty of musical talent on a bill being supported by Wigan Pier Promotions.

For the opening night on Thursday, January 20 visitors will be transported back to the ‘80s with a huge night of classic hits from the decade planned.

On Friday night nine-piece UB40 tribute band Ultimate 40 will be headlining with The Blues Engine, a rocking rhythm ‘n’ blues act, on the bill.

Saturday will once again have something of an Oktoberfest vibe as this has previously been extremely popular.

A live oompah band will be creating a Bavarian ambience all afternoon before in the evening the focus switches to Motown and soul music.

Covers band The Sapphires will fill the main marquee with the floor-filling sounds of acts such as Diana Ross and The Supremes and Martha and The Vandellas.

Popular Lionel Ritchie tribute act Hamilton Brown will also return to the festival, having previously played the inaugural edition of the event back in 2015.

Finally, the Sunday will be dedicated to families, with anyone aged 16 or under and senior citizens getting in free.

The zone’s youth work team will put on a range of activities and entertainment and there will be a bouncy castle, while the Pemberton Old DW Brass Band will play.

The fund-raising team is still looking for sponsorship and tickets for punters are now on sale. Find out more about the event at www.reetgoodfestival.co.uk