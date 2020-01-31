Wigan chef to serve meals for homeless

A talented chef will step out of his usual kitchen to cook up a delicious meal for homeless people.

William Brown, known as Bearded Eats, can usually be found whipping up dishes at Nutrilicious restaurant at Robin Park.

But on Saturday he will be teaming up with The Brick to provide a meal for those with nowhere to stay.

William, who lives in Winstanley, said: “I have been thinking about this for a while. I wanted to do something to give back. I thought what a good way.”

He went to the shops yesterday to stock up on ingredients for his two meals, which will be a curry and rice with homemade naan and a pasta dish.

William said: “I’m really looking forward to it. I want people to know there’s someone out there for them.”

Around 37 people will be enjoying the meals and he has even bought biodegradeable takeaway boxes.

An online fund-raising appeal was set up to help cover the costs of the event. It has already passed its £150 target, with any extra donations going to The Brick to help make a difference.

If the event proves to be a success, William hopes to repeat it. He would also like to do more to help homeless people in future.

He said: “It’s definitely something I will be hoping to do again, 100 per cent. It’s the way I want to go forward.”

Charlie Brookes, asset coach and marketing co-ordinator for The Brick, said: “For many people transitioning through homelessness it can be very difficult to gain access to many of life’s basic comforts including high quality meals. Many people have no other choice then to eat basic provided meals or emergency food parcels.

“It’s amazing that thanks to the generosity of Bearded Eats we’re able to provide something nice in the form of this really high quality meal for people going through tough times.”

Donate at www.gofundme.com/f/bearded-eats-feeds-the-streets.