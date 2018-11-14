Wigan Christmas Lights Switch-On 2018: Here's everything you need to know

The festive season is now upon us, and Wigan is about to get into the spirit with its annual Christmas Lights switch-on event.



Thousands of Wiganers are expected to gather in Market Place on Thursday November 15, for the huge annual event.

The Wigan Christmas lights switch-on is always a packed out event

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Wigan Christmas Lights switch-on:

Timings:

The party will start around 4.30pm, with performers entertaining the crowds until just before 7pm, when the lights are scheduled to be turned on.

What's the ticket situation?

The event will be free for all to attend.

What entertainment is on offer? And who will be switching on the lights?

It won’t just be Santa Claus who is coming to town, there will also be plenty of famous faces in tow to celebrate the festivities. Reality star Jake Quickenden will be headlining the highly anticipated night, among a whole host of festive performances.

Jake Quickenden

Jake shot to fame back in 2014 when he auditioned for the eleventh series of The X Factor and made it through to the live shows.

Wigan's most famous terrier, Hacker T Dog will also be on stage to officially start the town's Christmas countdown.

Other top performers with include local singer Scott Chapman, Olivia Garcia, of X Factor fame, and Jake McKechnie who was a finalist in last year's The Voice Kids UK.

Special guests from Wigan Warriors will also be making an appearance.

Hacker T Dog

Which roads are closed?

No road closures are planned for the event but traffic could be busy due to the higher amount of people coming into the town to watch the switch-on.

What’s the parking situation?

Council-run car parks will be free to park on after 3pm on the day.