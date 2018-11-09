Wigan Christmas lights switch on: Hacker T Dog added to line-up

Wigan's most famous Border Terrier, Hacker T Dog has been added to the star-studded line-up for this year's Christmas lights switch-on.



The endearing CBBC dog presenter is the latest announcement to this year’s light switch on and will be impressing crowds with his crackin’ Christmas jokes and crazy personality.

Jake Quickenden will be headlining the event

Hacker will be joining the recently announced headline act, Jake Quickenden, on the night among an array of other famous faces, including Wigan’s very own Olivia Garcia, who made it to the live shows of The X Factor back in 2014. Plus, The Voice Kids finalist Jake McKechnie, singer Scott Chapman, Wigan Rock Choir and guests from Wigan Warriors will be taking to the stage.

Victoria Nichol, Centre Manager of The Galleries Shopping Centre, commented: “Hacker The Dog is an exciting addition to the festive line-up this year, which was yet again pulled together by the fantastic Christmas panel. The panel and I are very excited for the event next week and can’t wait to provide our shoppers with a jam-packed evening to launch the Christmas shopping period.”

The switch on activities will commence at 4:30pm on Thursday 15th November until 7:00pm and is FREE for everyone. The event is sponsored by Stagecoach bus and created by a team consisting of Grand Arcade, The Galleries Shopping Centre, Wigan Council and Wish FM, to provide a memorable night.

Plus, don’t miss out on the annual Christmas Santa Parade which returns on Sunday 18th November. Come and see Santa Claus take to the streets of Wigan on his sleigh, with reindeer in tow, greeting families. The parade leaves Mesnes Field at 1pm and will be followed by a range of Christmas activities taking place in Believe Square and Market Place.