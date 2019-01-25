Wigan community cracks down on speedsters

Concerned residents across the borough have been checking motorists’ speeds in an attempt to put the brakes on drivers going too fast.

Wiganers living in Bryn recently took part in a community speed watch exercise on a road which was causing particular alarm.

Speed checkers from St Stephens Primary School

Schools in the Astley area have also been pointing radar guns at passing vehicles following an incident last summer in which a teenage pupil was injured. Bryn residents, who have formed a speed watch group, gathered on Lowbank Road after neighbours told community activist Danny Fletcher that cars had been seen travelling well over the speed limit.

The proximity of Cansfield High School to the area where speeds were checked heightened people’s worries about road safety.

Mr Fletcher, who is Labour’s candidate for Bryn in this May’s local election, said: “Concerns about road safety on Lowbank Road have been raised by local residents for years. With more cars now on the road the safety situation is become more serious.

“The Bryn Speed Watch group is a step in the right direction for our community and residents fully intend to replicate our speed watch exercises across Bryn where speeding is an issue. With hard work we will sort this out.”

A resident in Bryn wielding a radar gun to check on speeding motorists

Similar work was carried out by pupils and staff from schools on the other side of the borough who have formed the Anti-Crash Crew.

St Mary’s Catholic High School, St Ambrose Catholic Primary School, St Stephen’s CE Primary School and Holy Family Catholic Primary School founded the safety council after 15-year-old Hannah Whitley, who is in year 10 at the Astley secondary school, was involved in an accident.

Youngsters wielded the speed-checking instruments under close supervision from their teachers along Manchester Road and Chaddock Lane.

Wigan Council will now look over all the data collected by the speed watches. Temporary speed warning signs or other interventions will then be considered if large numbers of drivers are indeed flouting the rules of the road.

Persistent issues with speeding may also be passed on to GMP.