Wigan Council and contractors Liberty to promote Gas Safety Week advice to tenants

Liberty staff are knocking on the doors of tenants who are due an annual boiler service to share simple steps on how to keep gas safe throughout September.

Gas Safety Week (which runs to September 18) is here to remind the public how to stay gas-safe, and this year Liberty is working with more than 60 clients across England and Wales to share top tips to help people keep safe.

Poorly maintained boilers, ovens, gas fires and other gas appliances can cause gas leaks, fires, explosions, and carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

A Liberty gas engineer could be coming to your house this week

By taking care of your gas appliances properly and spotting the warning signs of an unsafe appliance you are taking care of your home and your loved ones.

Follow these simple steps to keep you and your family safe:

• Check for warning signs that could indicate your gas appliances are not working correctly. Signs may include lazy yellow/orange flames instead of crisp blue ones, black marks on or around the appliance, a pilot light that keeps going out, or too much condensation in the room.• Avoid blocking vents during cold spells. Vents are there to ensure your gas appliances work safely. Blocking them could prevent this.• Never try to fix a gas appliance yourself. If you suspect there is something wrong with your appliance or it is not working correctly, call a Gas Safe registered engineer. You can find one at GasSafeRegister.co.uk or call 0800 408 5500.• Be aware of the six main symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning – headaches, dizziness, breathlessness, nausea, collapse, and loss of consciousness.• Fit an audible carbon monoxide alarm and make sure your friends and relatives have one too.• Make sure you have your annual safety check. Gas appliances should be safety checked once a year and serviced regularly by a Gas Safe registered engineer. If you rent your home make sure your landlord arranges this. Set a reminder so you don’t forget at StayGasSafe.co.uk.• Look out for your local community – spread the word about how to stay safe to family, friends and neighbours.• Make sure your engineer is qualified for the type of gas work you need doing by checking both sides of their Gas Safe ID card.

Karen Sloan, managing director for heating and compliance at Liberty, said: “We take pride in our work to ensure people’s gas appliances are operating safely and efficiently in around a quarter of a million homes across the country.

“Nothing is more important than staying safe in your home - that’s why we are supporting Gas Safety Week. We are here to help share simple tips with everyone in Wigan so they can spot faulty gas appliances or signs of carbon monoxide poisoning and take action to stay safe.”

Coun Susan Gambles, cabinet portfolio holder for housing and welfare at Wigan Council said: “Gas Safety Week is a really helpful reminder on how important it is to get your gas boiler checked every year, and always using gas safe engineers.

“Our teams work alongside Liberty throughout the year and are really supportive of their efforts visiting council tenants who are due a boiler service, to ensure it is working as it should be and to provide advice on staying gas safe.”