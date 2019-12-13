Wigan Council is sitting on £3.6m treasure trove of artwork

Wigan Council has an enormous collection of art works but only a tiny fraction of them are on display to the public, new figures reveal.

The town hall owns an astonishing 35,000 individual items worth just over £3.6m, according to the data revealed under Freedom of Information requests.

One of the ancient Egyptian artefacts owned by Wigan Council

However, of those just 210 art pieces, or one per cent of the total collection, were available for residents to see.

Wigan’s culture treasure trove is of a truly remarkable size and among the most impressive in the country, coming close to the 42,356 artworks owned by Norfolk County Council which is placed 10th on the national list.

It is also the biggest collection of art owned by a Greater Manchester town hall by some distance, although it is not the most lucrative as Manchester City Council owns the most valuable hoard of objects in the entire UK.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the figures have produced a sharply divided reaction.

Wigan Council said it was trying to get more of the huge collection on public display and pointed to recent developments such as The Fire Within as evidence of its commitment to this.

On the other hand the right-wing pressure group the TaxPayers’ Alliance, which carried out the FOI requests, called on town halls struggling to balance their books to consider artworks as something which could be offloaded, especially if there was no way to put them on display.

Wigan residents have been given glimpses in recent years of some of the extraordinary cultural artefacts the council possesses.

A large number of beautiful and significant ancient Egyptian artefacts were taken out of storage and put on display at the Museum of Wigan Life for a high-profile exhibition a few years ago.

A gold death mask from the culture of the pharaohs from that heritage collection, collected by Wigan-born legal expert Sir John Scott and then donated to the borough by his family, is one of the icons celebrated in The Fire Within’s exhibition spaces at The Galleries Shopping Centre in a room which also contains original works by Appley Bridge artist Theodore Major.

However, culture enthusiasts in the borough have also seen venues such as Drumcroon Gallery close, with some of the paintings going on display in the town hall.

And currently a number of artworks are packed up out of the public’s view due to the redevelopment of Leigh Town Hall, though the local authority says more gallery space is one of the things being created there.

The council also queried the figure of how much art is on display, saying an FOI response on the same subject given some time ago found 2.5 per cent of the collection was available to the public and The Fire Within had opened since then.

Lesley O’Halloran, assistant director of customer services and culture at Wigan Council, said: “We’re keen to share more of our artworks with residents and visitors but we need to think carefully about where and how they are showcased to ensure the pieces are safe and preserved as best as possible.

“In line with our commitment to making the arts accessible to all, we are working closely with our cultural partners to bring more of our impressive collection out of storage and on display.

“When The Fire Within launched earlier this year, the exhibition spaces showcased a number of pieces including an exclusive Theodore Major painting. The refreshed exhibition space also encompasses a mix of council-owned pieces and work from the region’s future artists.

“When the Leigh Town Hall renovations are complete we will select more items from our collection to be displayed in the new museum space, which will change periodically.”

The council says pieces from the collection are in the Museum of Wigan Life, the town hall and other venues throughout the borough including libraries and schools.

However, the TaxPayers’ Alliance said town halls should consider whether they were the best custodians of art if much of it is gathering dust and unlikely to see the light of day.

Darwin Friend, a reviewer for the company, said: “With council tax hammering hard-working families, town hall art aficionados should question whether hidden collections of costly artworks deliver value for taxpayers.

“Of course there are instances where councils have been donated art or are forbidden from selling, but surely town hall leaders ought to be making the most of what they have by putting as much on display as practically possible for residents to enjoy?

“Some councils are able to maximise value for money by maintaining collections which are small enough to be displayed for the enjoyment of the public at all times.

“Other local authorities hoarding their own mystery masterpieces should be following in their footsteps.”