Wigan Council responds to China visit critic

Wigan Council has moved swiftly to reject criticism from opposition political activists over a Chinese delegation’s visit to the borough.

The town hall reacted strongly after Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley Together (LATT) suggested investment should not be coming from Beijing due to the human rights record of the government there.

In response the local authority said the delegation, which was photographed in the town hall with senior council figures, was not visiting to discuss spending Chinese cash locally.

Instead, the group connected to education was looking at Britain’s schools, colleges and university systems.

The town hall also stressed it had not organised the visit, with the trip being set up by the Confucius Classroom.

Leader of the council, Coun David Molyneux, said: “The visit was organised through Wigan’s Confucius Classroom and allowed Chinese education ministers to see the work the classroom has done in the borough over the last 10 years.

“Since the classroom opened at Wigan and Leigh College it has made a tremendous contribution to sharing and celebrating Chinese culture to local people and college students.

“As part of their trip researching the British educational system the delegation also visited a number of well-known schools and training institutions including Manchester University and Eton College in London.”

Wigan Council’s official Twitter account put out a message during the visit saying the visitors from the Far East were in town “to learn more about the borough and the opportunities available to them”.

The social media message said Coun Molyneux and chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan had met with the delegation.

The Chinese visitors went to The Deanery High School and Sixth Form College on Frog Lane and Wigan and Leigh College.

LATT party leader Jayson Lomax-Hargreaves said: “We now call on the council to make sure that no investment in our borough comes from a government with a shocking human rights record.

“We must take the high ground and stand on our morals. Otherwise we do not stand at all.”

The Confucius Classroom puts on many events in Wigan to introduce residents to Chinese culture and traditions, including public events on key national days and donating a replica terracotta warrior which is now on display in the reception area of the town hall.