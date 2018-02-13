Wigan Council's £180k tax fight with property giant

Council bosses in Wigan are locked in a £180,000 High Court battle with a property giant amid claims that tax avoidance schemes were used to dodge borough business rates.



Town hall legal chiefs allege that Manchester-based Property Alliance Group (PAG) has sought to evade non-domestic rates for a number of commercial premises.

The claim by the local authority was issued last August and is for £179,614.

This is said to cover some rates cases which date back up to 10 years.

But the property company’s lawyers are insisting that PAG and developers, in this and other similar cases working their way through the courts, have acted within the letter of the law, denying allegations that they were involved in setting up “sham” arrangements to dodge their tax obligations.

An application to have the case thrown out has already been dismissed by a High Court judge and PAG has asked for permission to appeal.

That application is still being reviewed by senior judges after paper submissions were made by both sides.

In a preliminary hearing, the High Court was told by Wigan Council lawyers that, as an example of the practices alleged, a lease was granted to a new company called HR Packaging for a unit on the South Lancs Industrial Estate at Bryn in December 2008.

No business was ever carried out by the company, which was given the lease at a peppercorn rent of £1, and the outfit was placed into administration days later, the court heard.

Robin Matthew QC said that the company, where the rent was never in fact collected, was simply used as a “special delivery vehicle” to assist PAG in avoiding paying business rates.

The tax obligation was transferred to the short-lived firm and out of PAG’s hands. HR Packaging was eventually wound up by the Official Receiver in May 2011.

Ruling that there is a case to answer, Judge David Hodge QC said he was satisfied that the mechanisms used by PAG and others were not “shams” and they were effective schemes.

But Judge Hodge added: “So far as the money claims are concerned, it seems to me that there is an arguable case that there is an existing liability to pay business rates.

“An obligation to pay arises only upon service of a statutory demand in accordance with the provisions of the applicable collection regulations.”

The court heard that the council had sent out the relevant demand notices when the bills came to be issued.

No fewer than 26 separate similar cases, involving local authorities and property companies, are said to be currently working their way through the civil courts.