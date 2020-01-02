Wigan Council speaks out on use of property guardian company

Wigan Council has spoken about its use of controversial property companies after being named in a national investigation.

The town hall has released a statement after it was identified in the national press as one of the local authorities using firms which place people in disused buildings to act as property guardians.

The investigation raised a number of concerns about the extent of the practice and the conditions those acting as guardians could be living in.

Wigan Council, though, says its use of such businesses is extremely limited.

A town hall spokesperson said: “We use one guardian company only and only on one building, housing a maximum of four people.

“We do not pay the guardian company.”

The investigation found that almost a quarter of more than 408 councils approached with Freedom of Information (FOI) requests had been using property guardian companies within the last five years.

The businesses put people in empty public or commercial buildings, potentially including schools, warehouses and police stations, for rents which are usually below market rate.

Some property guardian companies are giving thousands of pounds to councils, particularly in the capital city.

Concerns have been raised that because guardians are not private tenants they lack the rights that are written into renting contracts.

That has led to horror stories about people being placed in unsafe buildings.

The issue has been labelled a “hidden housing crisis”.

However, a Government spokesperson said guardians concerned about where they were living should contact their local council as town halls have to act on claims of serious hazards.

It is not entirely clear how many people are living in such arrangements, but it is strongly thought the numbers are on the increase.

The set-up can be attractive to commercial building owners as domestic properties are not hit by business rates.

The national investigation showed that a number of Wigan’s neighbouring councils are also using property guardian companies, including St Helens Council, Bolton Council and Salford City Council.