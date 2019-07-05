Wigan Council spends £4m in a year to keep borough clean

The latest figures from Wigan Council show that in the last financial year the town hall spent more than £4m of taxpayers’ money keeping the borough clean.



The majority of the money pays for the removal of litter, fly-tipping and fly posting from across the borough’s streets, town centres, parks and greenspaces.

In response to these figures, the leader of Wigan Council, David Molyneux, is urging residents to look after their local environment.

“We want people to be able to be proud of their town and this means we all have to do our bit.

“£4m is a significant amount of money that could be better spent elsewhere.

“It could for example pay for new council homes, provide new jobs or support more community groups.”

During the Big Listening Project, that the council launched last year with residents, the majority of those asked said they want the borough to be clean, green and somewhere to be proud of.

As part of The Deal 2030, the council has committed to keeping the borough clean, tidy and well maintained but is asking residents to do their part, which means not dropping litter, fly-tipping, and cleaning up after their dog.

To help residents keep their streets clean the council will be installing more bins including recycling bins in locations across the borough, starting in Leigh next month.