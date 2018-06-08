Wigan councillor calls for more homes to boost community

A councillor is calling on developers planning to build hundreds of homes in his ward to ensure they give enough back to the community.

Coun Chris Ready, who represents Aspull, New Springs and Whelley in the chamber, says there is an urgent need for new infrastructure with two major housing projects in the pipeline.

The Rose Variety Club

Detailed plans for 141 homes to be built on the site of the former Hovis bakery on Cale Lane have been submitted to Wigan Council and planners have also given outline approval for

Kirklees Industrial Estate, which is likely to be turned into hundreds more houses.

With a small housing project also being considered for the now-closed Rose Variety Club, Coun Ready, who is also portfolio holder for communities in the borough’s ruling cabinet, says there is an urgent need for investment in the area.

Coun Ready said: “I’m really going to be pushing the infrastructure issue in New Springs. There are no shops and no doctors’ surgery, people have to go to Aspull or Scholes if they want anything.

“It’s most important because of the outline permission over the bridge for the industrial site. That’s got the potential to be a massive scheme, we could be looking at up to 1,000 houses on there.

“To be honest the industrial site and the bakery are a bit of an eyesore. People used to be employed there but they aren’t any more. We’ve also had problems over the years with lorries going up and down Cale Lane.

“Houses there will only boost the market and property prices. I think most people will be quite happy to get rid of the industrial sites and see the end of all that, although you will always get some people who don’t want developments.

“My biggest point is that developers are going to make a wad of money off this so they are going to have to put something back, whether it’s a GP practice, school places or whatever.

“It’s time people in that area of New Springs got some facilities. We can have houses there but we need community facilities too.”