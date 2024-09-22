Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Wigan couples who forged a friendship after getting hitched at the same time on the same day have celebrated 50 years of marriage – each.

And their coming-together was documented by the Wigan Observer whose reporter Geoff Shryhane was on hand to see newly-weds Barry and Anne Howard and Chris and Barbara Winstanley share a picture together on September 28 1974.

This month the couples re-enacted that famous photograph as they partied together for their golden anniversaries.

The unusual event came about half a century ago because hairdresser Barbara, nee Gerrard, had advertised for an assistant to help in her salon while she was away on honeymoon.

Wedding day 1974. Left to right: Barry and Anne Howard; Barbara and Chris Winstanley

Anne, nee Darbyshire, applied for the position and got the job.

Barry takes up the tale: “It was only when Anne had been taken on that Barbara mentioned that she needed her to run the show while she and her new husband were on honeymoon, at which point Anne revealed that she too was getting married on the same day and at the same time!

"In the end Barbara and Chris kindly delayed their honeymoon so the salon could stay open while we enjoyed ours.

"And since that day we have been good friends.

Golden wedding in 2024: Left to right: Barry and Anne Howard; Barbara and Chris Winstanley

“Barbara and Chris were married at St Patrick’s Church in Scholes and we were wed at precisely the same time at St John’s CE Church in Abram.

"After the services we nipped over to Ince Public Hall to say ‘hello’ and have our picture taken together.

"The little feature in the Wigan Observer was a nice conversation stopper for a while and from that sequence of events a friendship was formed.”

Over the years the Howards, who live in Hindley, and the Winstanleys, who live in Westleigh, have been on holiday together several times and meet up every month or so.

Both now have families: Barry, 71, and Anne, 69, having two children and five grandchildren, while the Winstanleys, both aged 70, have two children and three grandchildren.

They say they will no doubt have a double golden anniversary celebration at some point, but due to holiday arrangements they can’t party on the day itself.