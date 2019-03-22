Wigan dad buys his own funeral after scooping £75k in lottery game win

For big lottery winners the world over their first thoughts are always how they are going to splash the cash and make their dreams come true.

Once-in-a-lifetime luxury holidays, buying posh new homes or even top of the range cars are more often than not immediate life-changing choices ... but then there is David Hesketh!

Other news: Family fundraiser in aid of poorly Wigan tot Theo



The 58-year-old divorced father of two from Wigan has a very different way of celebrating his new found wealth.

Instead of looking forward to enjoying himself spending the £75,000 he won from a £1 wager at Betfred his only thoughts are making sure the arrangements are in place for when he meets his maker!

For within 48 hours of hitting the jackpot David hasn’t been thinking of the here and now but more about when he’s no longer around by making an appointment to see his local undertakers.

He said: “I think it’s important that your arrangements are in place so my family don’t have any mither when I die …and I’m sorting out my will while I’m at it because that is costly too.

“It’s great that I’m now in a position to do these things. It is a great weight off my mind. I have already got the details and there are different prices for your funeral. I have chosen the mid-range one for £3,500 although you can pay £4,000.”

David, who works as a minibus driver daily ferrying autistic children to Rowan Tree School in Atherton, stresses he’s in ‘fine fettle!’

“I would not say I’m fit as a fiddle but don’t suffer from anything in particular. I would say I’m averagely healthy.”

David, of Ashfield Avenue, Hindley Green, picked three numbers 27, 35 and 42 in the Irish Lotto Betfred bonus ball game at the bookies where he’s a regular near his home at Market Street - and they were all drawn.

He said: “The numbers just jumped out at me when I was at Betfreds. I didn’t feel lucky or anything like that but thought for just £1 I would go on numbers I had never used before.

“I celebrated by playing pool like I usually do and had a drink with the lads.

“I have given £10,000 to my daughter and she’s using it to buy new windows and doors at her house – and £10,000 for my son who needs it for a down payment on a house.

“What am I going to do with the rest? Well I live in a council flat so don’t need or want to move and as for holidays well I’m not one for sunbathing.

“I like the shade to be honest. There is no country in particular that I’d like to visit.

“I only have to drive a mile or so to work so don’t need a new car although a small greener one so you pay less is something I am considering.”

After winning £75,000 on the Betfred Bonus Ball Lotto, David was entitled to go for a one off chance to be a millionaire … by picking the correct bonus ball in the Irish Lotto main draw on Saturday.

David, a taxi driver for 20 years before qualifying as a mini-bus driver, said: “I went for number 17 and it was number 37.

“I’d have been happy to be a millionaire of course but I suppose still not known how to spend it!”