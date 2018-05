An inquest has been opened into the death of a young Wigan dad who disappeared more than two months ago.



Scott Sharples, 28, had not been seen since March 20 in Chapel Fields Lane, Hindley. On May 17, police conducting searches for Scott were called to reports that a body had been found in woodland off Hindley Mill Lane, Wigan.

The inquest was opened on Wednesday, May 23 at Bolton Coroners Court.

